ADGP reviews security situation in Doda district

Jammu, May 21
Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu, Anand Jain took stock of security situation in Doda district and operational preparedness, area domination, enhanced surveillance being carried out in the district in the aftermath of terror attack in Basantgarh area of Udhampur.
Taking stock
- ADGP Anand Jain takes stock of operational preparedness, area domination and enhanced surveillance
- Assures Special Operations Group (SOG) of providing all support for strengthening the security grid
- Directs officials to collect electronic and other circumstantial evidence
Jain was accompanied by the DIG, Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban range, Shridhar Patil during his visit.
While interacting with the Special Operations Group (SOG), the ADGP assured them of providing all support for strengthening the security grid. While reviewing the crime position, the ADGP stressed upon the officials to ensure quality investigation of cases, inquest proceedings, besides arrest of absconders, tracing out of missing persons and minimising the pendency, including disposal of backlog cases.
The ADGP directed the officials to make special efforts to collect electronic and other circumstantial evidence in UAPA and NDPS cases and dispose of the cases against sufficient evidence to ensure conviction.
It was emphasised upon the officials to launch a special drive against traffic violation to avoid overloading and over speeding, which is the main cause of road accidents in hilly terrain of Doda. Later, the ADGP took part in the prize distribution function of the grand finale of Range Level Martyr Tournament organised at Doda.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Shambhu: Thousands of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal, western UP, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan farmers to hit ground zero
Farm stir at Shambhu completes 100 days today
A day ahead of PM Modi's rally, Patiala Administration on tenterhooks over farmers’ demand for designated protest site
Two DIG-rank officers to hold talks with farm leaders to fin...
3 Indian-origin students killed in car crash in US
Police say the speeding vehicle overturned upside down after...
Hundreds of Sikhs carrying Khalistan flags show up for hearing on 3 Indians accused of killing Nijjar in Canada
3 accused appear before Canadian court in person, fourth app...
Pune Porsche accident: Decide limit on serving alcohol, if someone highly drunk, make arrangements for stay, court to pubs
2 liquor serving outlets visited by teen driver sealed