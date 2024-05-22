ADGP reviews security situation in Doda district

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 21

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu, Anand Jain took stock of security situation in Doda district and operational preparedness, area domination, enhanced surveillance being carried out in the district in the aftermath of terror attack in Basantgarh area of Udhampur.

Assures Special Operations Group (SOG) of providing all support for strengthening the security grid

Directs officials to collect electronic and other circumstantial evidence

Jain was accompanied by the DIG, Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban range, Shridhar Patil during his visit.

While interacting with the Special Operations Group (SOG), the ADGP assured them of providing all support for strengthening the security grid. While reviewing the crime position, the ADGP stressed upon the officials to ensure quality investigation of cases, inquest proceedings, besides arrest of absconders, tracing out of missing persons and minimising the pendency, including disposal of backlog cases.

The ADGP directed the officials to make special efforts to collect electronic and other circumstantial evidence in UAPA and NDPS cases and dispose of the cases against sufficient evidence to ensure conviction.

It was emphasised upon the officials to launch a special drive against traffic violation to avoid overloading and over speeding, which is the main cause of road accidents in hilly terrain of Doda. Later, the ADGP took part in the prize distribution function of the grand finale of Range Level Martyr Tournament organised at Doda.

