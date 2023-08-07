Adieu to braveheart

Jammu, August 6

The final rites of soldiers Waseem Sarwar, Mahipalsinh Vala and Babulal Jat were held in Bandipora (J&K), Ahmedabad (Gujarat) and Jaipur (Rajasthan), respectively, on Sunday.

Kin mourn at his Dachigam residence in Bandipora district on Sunday. PTI

They attained martyrdom during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Friday evening. A large number of civilians were also present during the funeral.

#Gujarat #Jammu #Rajasthan