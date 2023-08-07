Adieu to braveheart

Jammu, August 6
The final rites of soldiers Waseem Sarwar, Mahipalsinh Vala and Babulal Jat were held in Bandipora (J&K), Ahmedabad (Gujarat) and Jaipur (Rajasthan), respectively, on Sunday.
They attained martyrdom during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Friday evening. A large number of civilians were also present during the funeral.
