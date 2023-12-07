Administration advocates judicious use of electricity to minimise power cuts

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, December 6

Kashmir’s Divisional Commissioner Vijay Kumar Bidhuri underscored the significance of judicious electricity consumption on Wednesday, asserting that responsible behaviour from consumers can play a pivotal role in further mitigating power cuts.

Bidhuri reassured the public that the government has taken substantial measures to ensure adequate power supply, with a focus on prioritising critical installations like hospitals. “You will witness improved electricity supply this winter. Additionally, if consumers use electricity judiciously, curtailments will be further reduced,” stated Bidhuri, encouraging a collaborative effort.

In outlining the government’s proactive initiatives, Bidhuri noted, “Adequate power arrangements for essential installations have been put in place. Directives have been issued to enhance heating facilities in hospitals, and gensets have been deployed to meet demands during emergencies.”

The Divisional Commissioner appealed to the public to acknowledge their role in electricity consumption, emphasising fairness in payment. “Those benefiting from flat rates but neglecting monthly fees are unfairly treating consumers in metered areas who consistently pay tariffs on time,” expressed Bidhuri, highlighting the need for collective responsibility.

Amid growing concerns over power challenges, Kashmir grapples with the unwelcome distinction of leading the nation in power interruptions.

Data from the National Power Portal reveals that the Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited (KPDCL) ranks as the weakest performer among power distribution companies (discoms), contributing to significant disruptions in both frequency and duration, particularly in September.

KPDCL faces escalating challenges in maintaining an uninterrupted power supply, especially during the winter season when rising demand outpaces supply, exacerbating power issues in the region.

