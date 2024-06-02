Administration directs engineers to speed up renovation work of cultural landmarks

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, June 1

The administration issued a directive to the engineers overseeing the construction and renovation of significant cultural landmarks, like the Sufiyana School in Srinagar, urging them to accelerate their efforts. The government solicited feedback on of engineers on the ongoing projects at Tagore Hall and the challenges encountered in maintaining these cultural treasures.

The directives were issued by the Principal Secretary, Culture Department, Suresh Kumar Gupta after he visited the Jammu & Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture, and Languages (JKAACL) and Tagore Hall.

“While inspecting the Tagore Hall, the Principal Secretary directed the concerned officers of the Cultural Academy to expedite the maintenance and upkeep of the theatre. He stressed the necessity of routine maintenance to ensure the facility remains in optimal condition, capable of hosting various cultural events and activities. He also instructed the officers and officials of JKAACL to launch a regular cleanliness drive to maintain the buildings and surroundings in a pristine condition,” a government spokesman said.

“During his visit, the Principal Secretary had thorough discussions with the officers and staff of JKAACL regarding their grievances, particularly related to long-pending promotion and career advancement issues,” he added.

The Principal Secretary, the spokesman said, while understanding the significance of employee satisfaction and professional growth, assured the employees of an amicable resolution to their genuine concerns.

Gupta, the spokesman said, visited various heritage sites in the city and directed the officials concerned to expedite the completion of ongoing works.

