Administration focus on enhancing UT’s appeal to visitors: CS

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, December 21

J&K Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo expressed the administration’s paramount focus on enhancing the appeal of the Union Territory to tourists during his visit to the SPS Museum in Srinagar on Thursday.

Addressing the reporters, the Chief Secretary emphasised the inherent allure of J&K, particularly Kashmir, for tourists. He underscored the administration’s commitment to elevate the region’s attractiveness for visitors, making it a key agenda.

Regarding ongoing initiatives, Dulloo noted the substantial progress in the construction of SPS Museum building over the last couple of years. He anticipates that the museum will evolve into an enticing destination for tourists, contributing to the overall objective of making J&K more appealing.

As the administration strives to enhance tourism prospects, updates on various initiatives and projects aimed at achieving this goal will be closely monitored and shared with the public, he said.

