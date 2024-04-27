Administration forcing Valley people to live in darkness: Mirwaiz

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, April 26

As the Kashmir Valley faces acute shortage of electricity, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq today accused the J&K administration of forcing people to live in darkness.

“People from all over the Valley have been calling on me and expressing their deep concern about the lack of electricity. It is the fundamental duty of the ruling dispensation to provide the basic amenity of electricity to the people,” Mirwaiz said.

“Despite having huge water resources and generation capacity, electricity produced by the state is exported outside, and we, who have the first right to it, are living in darkness,” Mirwaiz added.

“We are told that great prosperity has come to us, though the basic facility of electricity is still not here. Lack of electricity is severely impacting our daily life, leaving our homes and businesses powerless,” Kashmir Valley’s chief cleric said.

“It is not that people are not paying. In the past few years, power tariffs have been increased three times, smart meters have been installed all over, and yet electricity is elusive,” Mirwaiz added. He urged the authorities to immediately take corrective measures and ensure undisrupted power supply to people.

Earlier, the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCC&I) expressed concern over the contradictory policies of the Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) in ensuring regular power supply to consumers.

The KCC&I, in a statement, said that KPDCL had committed to providing uninterrupted electric supply to consumers while starting the process of installing smart meters in the Valley. However, the situation on the ground has proven to be contrary to the assurances given by the department, leading to widespread outrage among the general public.

