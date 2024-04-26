Administration issues weather advisory for Srinagar

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 25

The administration on Thursday issued an advisory for the people of the Srinagar in general, and those residing on the left and right banks of Jhelum river and its tributaries and nullahs in particular to refrain from venturing in and around these water bodies and limit their activities till improvement of weather.

The advisory has been issued in view of the inclement weather with forecast of rainfall/snow in (higher reaches) at many places with thunder and lightening hailstorm at isolated places from April 26-30 by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Srinagar station.

“Further, the tourists, local shikara operators, sand miners and boat crossing points for travel at Dal lake and Jhelum river and other water bodies shall not attempt to cross before verifying the condition and situation of these water bodies,” an official said.

The administration has also issued Emergency Operation Centre (EOC), Srinagar, numbers including 01942502254, and Police Control Room, Srinagar, 01942477567 for information.

