Administration okays land transfer for several projects in J&K

Jammu, November 27

The Administrative Council, which met under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, accorded approval for transfer of land for various public purposes.

These include land transfer for the establishment of industrial estate in Redbug, Kupwara, munsif court in Qazigund of Anantnag, a police post at Moochwa in Budgam, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya at Zainpora in Shopian, battalion headquarters of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in Samba and the north zone unit of the Indian Council of Medical Research, National Institute of Virology (ICMR – NIV), in Jammu.

The Administrative Council approved transfer of land measuring 85 kanals in favour of Industries & Commerce (I&C) Department, J&K, for the industrial estate at Redbug, Kupwara. The estate shall be developed at a cost of Rs 668.25 lakh and is expected to generate direct employment opportunities for both skilled and unskilled labour, while also providing indirect employment avenues for local vendors and youths.

In another proposal, approval was granted for the transfer of land measuring 20 kanal at Wanpoh Qazigund, Anantnag, for establishment of a munsif court complex. The new complex shall ensure better facilities to judicial officers, litigants, advocates as well as general public.

Approval was also granted for the transfer of land measuring 90 kanals and 10 marlas, situated at Zainapora, Shopian in favour of School Education Department for establishment of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV). Setting up of the JNV shall ensure a marked improvement in the educational environment for better future prospects of children.

