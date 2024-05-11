Administration reviews compensation work for Ramban land subsidence victims

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 10

Ramban Additional District Development Commissioner Roshan Lal chaired a crucial meeting to address and process relief cases related to damages caused by land subsidence in Pernote.

The meeting, conducted under the purview of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), emphasised the review, processing and verification of cases for relief for damages to properties, land and crops.

The meeting was attended by officials of the Revenue Department, Animal Husbandry Officer Suhail Kawsa, Chief Horticulture Officer Anil Gorka, Chief Agriculture Officer Gopal Sharma, Tehsildar Deep Kumar, District Treasury Officer Deepak Gupta, and other officials concerned.

Comprehensive discussions were held on 81 cases pertaining to compensation for crops, land, cloth, and utensils under SDRF guidelines. Directives were issued to expedite the disbursement of compensation to genuine affected families in accordance with the established norms.

It was reported that compensation for houses completely damaged due to land subsidence in Pernote had already been disbursed to 28 families. The progress of restoration efforts undertaken by various departments for the rehabilitation of affected families was also reviewed by the Additional District Development Commissioner during the meeting.

Meanwhile, amidst disruption of road connectivity to areas beyond Pernote due to land subsidence, the Health Department organised a free medical camp in Duthan village in compliance with directions of Deputy Commissioner Baseer-ul-Haq Choudhary. The initiative is aimed at providing essential healthcare services to locals.

“A dedicated team of doctors and paramedics from Batote Medical Block extended their services under the supervision of the Block Medical Officer (BMO). The camp facilitated medical check-up of 60 patients, along with the distribution of free medicines and complimentary testing for haemoglobin and diabetes. Additionally, screening for TB and NCD diseases was also conducted,” an official said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Ramban