Administrative accords approval to land transfers, development projects

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 28

The Administrative Council (AC) accorded approval to different developmental activities including construction of road in Reasi district, establishment of Industrial Estate at Akhnoor besides transferring land for different public purposes.

The council in its meeting approved construction of road from Sujandhar to Ratnote via Gabbar Sarote in Reasi district (length 13.10 km) at an estimated cost of Rs 27.58 crore funded through NABARD loan assistance and UT as per 90:10 ratio.

“This road shall benefit about 10,000 people of villages Sujandhar, Samak, Chardel, Doda, Tolan Laid, Lower Gabbar, Bagdhar, Jhatakote, Batalade, Ratnote and adjoining habitations in Reasi district who are suffering in absence of any terrestrial connectivity,” an official said.

The council also approved transfer of land for public purposes to the departments for carrying out different developmental activities. In favour of School Education Department it transferred 10 kanals of land situated at Padergund village in Kupwara for construction of Government Boys High School Dahama, 2 kanals of land situated at Nowhatoo village in Anantnag for construction of Government Middle School Nowhatoo.

It also transferred 8 kanals of land situated at Pallar estate in Budgam in favour of Social Welfare Department for construction of Vatsalya Sadan. Moreover, 200 kanals of land in Larmoo estate in Pulwama was transferred in favour of Islamic University of Science & Technology (IUST), Awantipora, for creating necessary infrastructure.

The council provided 300 kanals of land situated in Kenihama estate in Budgam in favour of Higher Education Department for construction of various establishments of Cluster University, Srinagar.

In another decision, the AC accorded approval to the project development of Industrial Estate at Sole Sungal, Akhnoor, for development of 100 kanals of land, which includes road widening, boundary wall, power supply, water supply, administrative block, street lighting and centralized effluent treatment plant. The project will be funded out of the capex budget of the department from the year 2023-24. The project would entail an expenditure of Rs 23.78 crore.

