Admn aiming to empower persons with disabilities: J&K L-G

Jammu, December 3

On the occasion of International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday felicitated the individuals and institutions who have overcome challenges in life to excel in various sectors and made outstanding contribution to empower differently abled.

The event was organised by Kalpana Kala Kendra in association with J&K Academy of Art, Culture & Languages, Jigar Jammu and Anam Sneh Parivar Prayagraj, at Abhinav Theatre.

In his address, the Lt Governor congratulated and commended the recipients of awards for their determination and hard work in pursuit of excellence in their respective fields. He shared the efforts of the UT Administration towards socio-economic empowerment of persons with disabilities and developing an enabling environment for them to lead a dignified life.

“Government is committed to end all discrimination and create an inclusive, just and equitable society in which our divyangjan (differently abled) enjoy equal opportunities and are able to realise their potential and dreams,” the Lt Governor said.

Various initiatives for inclusion of differently abled, including J&K Rights to Persons with Disabilities Rules, Appointment of a Disability Commissioner for focused attention and Registration with National Trust emphasising the commitment to intellectual disabilities, he said.

He said the Administration has also taken steps to recognise 100% visual disability as benchmark disability for MTS post, increase in number of benchmark disabilities for various posts in government sector and 200% increase in distribution of retrofitted scooties to achieve saturation.

The Lt Governor urged all sections of the society to join the J-K administration's endeavour in ensuring complete integration of divyangjan into the mainstream and their effective participation in socio-economic activities with dignity.

