Admn: Committed to ensuring ease of doing business in J&K

Jammu, February 21
Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta has said the government is committed to reduce the compliance burden by bringing in reforms, introducing the single window system under the ease of doing business initiative in the UT. He addressed the administrative secretaries in a meeting held to deliberate upon the Business Reform Action Plan to make J&K an attractive destination for investments and setting up industrial units.
In the months to come, many investors are going to establish their units in J&K thereby creating lakhs of jobs, Mehta remarked. “The aim is to bring all the services on a single platform of e-UNNAT,” he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera
The apex court issued notices to the states of Assam and Utt...
Will decide on Budget session only after legal advice on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor
Punjab Cabinet recommended that the Budget session be held f...
AAP's Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand
Was arrested from near Karnal in Haryana today morning in a ...
Bhagwant Mann promises ease-of-doing business at Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit
Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann says they wil...
China wants to 'speed up' lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary
The move that could herald forward movement on the Indo-Chin...