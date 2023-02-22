Admn: Committed to ensuring ease of doing business in J&K

Our Correspondent

Jammu, February 21

Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta has said the government is committed to reduce the compliance burden by bringing in reforms, introducing the single window system under the ease of doing business initiative in the UT. He addressed the administrative secretaries in a meeting held to deliberate upon the Business Reform Action Plan to make J&K an attractive destination for investments and setting up industrial units.

In the months to come, many investors are going to establish their units in J&K thereby creating lakhs of jobs, Mehta remarked. “The aim is to bring all the services on a single platform of e-UNNAT,” he added.