Admn denies migration of Kashmiri Pandits

PTI

Jammu/Srinagar, October 27

Amid reports that a few families have fled Shopian fearing targeted killings, authorities have claimed that no exodus of Kashmiri Pandits has taken place from the district.

Members of the minority community, who have since been camping in Jammu, have ruled out having any plan to return to the Valley.

Ashwani Kumar Bhat, whose brother Puran Krishan Bhat was gunned down by terrorists on October 16, told reporters in Jammu that he had migrated and would never return to the Valley.

The authorities claimed on Twitter that security arrangements were in place.