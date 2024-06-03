Administration issues traffic advisory for June 4

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, June 2

Since the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections has been scheduled for June 4, the Jammu and Kashmir Government has advised motorists to avoid travelling on the Srinagar-Baramulla highway until necessary. Traffic Department officials announced traffic will be diverted onto other routes to ensure smooth movement.

“On June 4 traffic along the Srinagar-Baramulla stretch of the highway shall remain affected from 4 am to 9 pm, motorists are advised to avoid unnecessary movement on the route. However, to ensure a hindrance-free movement, traffic shall be diverted,” the advisory said. “Baramulla-bound traffic from Srinagar shall be diverted at Sangrama via Sopore to Manzbugh road to Hadipora to Ladoora to Janbazpora to Azad Gunj bridge to Farooq Chowk to Kariapa Park to Baramulla”.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Baramulla #Jammu #Kashmir #Lok Sabha #Srinagar