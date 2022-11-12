Admn plans quick rollout of 5G mobile services in Ladakh

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 11

The Ladakh administration on Friday proposed amendments to the Ladakh Communication and Connectivity infrastructure Rules, 2020 (LCCIR-20) and Right of Way Policy for a quick rollout of 5G network. In a meeting in Leh, Umang Narula, Advisor to the L-G, discussed amendments to the LCCIR. He said the move would accelerate the upgradation and expansion of telecom networks and speed up the roll-out of 5G services in Ladakh.

Sources informed that the amendments would allow telecom operators to get different permissions online under one portal that would build confidence among major player as Ladakh is visited by lakhs of domestic and foreign tourists who need a strong mobile network in the region.

The LCCIR-2020 lays down guidelines for the mobile towers, cells on wheels or site on wheels and underground optical fiber cable infrastructure establishment in the UT.

Sanjeev Khirwar Principal Secretary, Information Technology Department, said the LCCIR rules were made to introduce transparency and to ease out the entire process of applying for approval, installation and maintenance of telecom infrastructure across Ladakh in a time-bound manner to ensure quality telecom service. He informed that no charges would be levied for the mobilisation of small cells and telegraph lines using street furniture.

The administration is also planning to integrate LCCIR with the central Gati Shakti Sanchar Portal which helps all stakeholders including central and state/UT governments, local bodies and service providers to come on a same platform to facilitate permissions for installation of cellular infrastructure or Right of Way.

Konchok Stanzin, Councillor, Chushul constituency, has requested the Central and UT governments several times to provide good mobile connectivity in the border villages. Stanzin is the one who had clicked photos of Chinese developments, including cellular infrastructure, on the other side of the border and published them on social media.

Villages near the LAC in Ladakh have remained without a strong mobile connectivity, a problem rued by locals many times.

#jammu #ladakh #Leh