Admn refutes reports of unfairness in issuing Amarnath yatra tokens

Our Correspondent

Jammu, July 1

The Jammu district administration has termed the reports of unfairness in the issuance of tokens for the Amarnath Yatra as baseless.

The reports mentioned that police had to use force to control the protesting crowd, which is incorrect, the administration stated.

“A definite number of tokens for the Amarnath Yatra are issued daily on a ‘first-come, first-serve’ basis and the district administration is closely monitoring the process to ensure fairness and transparency. There is no scope for malpractice or favouritism. The presence of police personnel is solely for crowd management and to prevent any untoward incidents,” a statement by administration said. “The administration regrets any inconvenience and requests that it be reported to government official the next time” the statement read.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Amarnath Yatra #Hindus #Jammu #Kashmir