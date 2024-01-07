Admn set to outsource Srinagar’s Centaur Hotel

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, January 6

The Jammu & Kashmir administration is all set to outsource the renowned Centaur Lake View Hotel, nestled along the serene banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar.

The administration has sought proposals for the comprehensive development, financing, operation, maintenance, and transfer of this historic hotel for a 60-year term.

A notification released by the Jammu Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation stated, “JKTDC aims to outsource the development (design, refurbishment, upgradation), finance, operation & maintenance, and transfer of Centaur Lake View Hotel, Srinagar, through public private partnership on a DBFOT (Design, Built, Finance, Operate & Transfer) basis.”

The estimated cost for this ambitious project stands at Rs 212.50 crore.

The hotel became the centre of attention following the abrogation of Article 370 and the division of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories on August 5, 2019.

In the run-up to the August 5 decision, a significant number of regional political figures, including former ministers and cabinet ministers, were lodged at the hotel, which was turned into a detention centre. Shah Faesal was also lodged here along with Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Lone.

The J&K government constructed the 252-room building in 1984. Before its construction, in 1982, the property had been leased to the Hotel Corporation of India, an entity under the Union Ministry of Aviation, for a tenure of 99 years. In 2012, the J&K government assumed control of the Centaur Hotel.

That time, J&K government alleged that the Hotel Corporation of India (HCI) violated the lease agreement conditions by allowing a third party to take control of the hotel.

