Admn: Youth turning agripreneurs in J&K

PTI

Srinagar, October 30

The J&K government on Sunday said it had taken innovative measures to increase the income of farmers and encourage youth to adopt agriculture as a medium of employment. “Over the past two years, the government has shifted to the improved farming system on scientific lines and market-oriented policies in order to make agriculture and allied sector a sustainable and profitable economic activity,” an official spokesperson said.

The ranking of J&K in monthly farm income has improved and it is standing tall among top five states and Union Territories.

“J&K has limitless potential in agriculture and concerted efforts by the government are opening up doors of opportunity for small and marginal farmers. Never before had high-density plantation investment in agro-based industries taken place at the kind of speed witnessed in the last two years,” the spokesperson said.

He said the J&K government had focused on creating umbrella groups for selling local and small-scale products, besides holding brainstorming sessions on the innovations happening in various categories of startups in agriculture such as agro-processing, artificial intelligence, digital agriculture, agricultural mechanisation, waste to wealth, dairy, fisheries, and other entrepreneurship programs. Green Revolutin and universities have changed the way of farming in an innovative way.