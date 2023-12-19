Adventure rafting begins at Shibnote

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 18

In a bid to harness the untapped potential of adventure tourism, Doda Deputy Commissioner Harvinder Singh, along with Doda SSP Abdul Qayoom inaugurated adventure rafting at Shibnote.

This initiative aims to draw adventure seekers and highlight the region as a thrilling destination for outdoor enthusiasts. Shibnote, nestled in Premnagar, boasts a fast-flowing river and stunning natural beauty, making it an ideal spot for river rafting. The newly-introduced rafting facility is set to tap into the area’s untapped potential, contributing to the growth of tourism in the district.

