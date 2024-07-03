Ladakh: Adviser ask regulators to raise awareness about online frauds

Our Correspondent

Jammu, July 2

The Adviser to the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Pawan Kotwal, has asked the financial sector regulators to raise awareness among people against online frauds whose frequency has gone up across the country.

Kotwal said this while presiding over the meeting of the Union Territory Level Coordination Committee (UTLCC) at the Civil Secretariat, Leh.

The meeting was convened by Chandrashekhar Azad, Regional Director for J&K and Ladakh, Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Azad threw light on the potential fraud risks posed by unauthorised entities in the region. He highlighted the rising cases of fraud through unauthorised digital lending apps.

The Adviser emphasised that effective awareness should be raised to protect the public from such fraudulent activities. Kotwal praised the collaborative endeavours of RBI for creating effective financial awareness and called upon collaboration between the UT administration and financial sector regulators to raise public awareness to sabotage the ill designs of fraudsters and protect the public from these frauds.

During the meeting, discussions and deliberations were held on growing frauds in the financial sector, and various counter measures to mitigate them.

Kotwal also impressed upon the safety of treasury and security of bank branches and ATMs and ensured full support from the government and police authorities in the matter.

