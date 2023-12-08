Adviser emphasises need to improve healthcare services

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 7

Adviser to the Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, chaired a meeting to review the functioning of government medical colleges (GMCs), associated hospitals as well as district hospitals of Jammu division at civil secretariat here today.

Improving facilities Adviser examines operational efficiency, infrastructure and overall healthcare delivery of each district and associated hospital

Reviews progress of ongoing works in newly established medical colleges

Directs officers to establish proper mechanism for checking medical supplies received in each health facility

During the meeting, Bhatnagar closely examined the operational efficiency, infrastructure and overall healthcare delivery of each district and associated hospital besides the progress of ongoing works in newly established medical colleges were also ascertained in detail during the meeting.

The Adviser delved upon the officers to devise yearly plans for development, infrastructure improvement, technology upgrades and capacity building for each medical facility. He directed the officers to establish proper mechanism for checking medical supplies received in each health facility.

He also asked them to establish a QR code mechanism for certification of each supply received besides feedback of doctors and other concerned should also be collected from each district hospital and other facilities.

The Adviser also asked the management of JKMSCL and health authorities to establish a mechanism for requirement of emergency medicines and equipment in case of any exigency at any hospital.

While reviewing the functioning of GMC Jammu, Adviser directed the principal and medical superintendent to identify space for installation of Cath Lab.

