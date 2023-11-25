Adviser reviews progress of GMC Jammu projects

Jammu, November 24
Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Adviser to the Lieutenant Governor, on Friday chaired a meeting to review the progress of ongoing works on major projects at Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu and asked to conduct quality test for the same.
During the meeting, Bhatnagar took comprehensive review of works of ongoing health projects at GMC Jammu and its associated health facilities like State Cancer Institute, Bone and Joint Hospital, upgradation of Sir Col RN Chopra Nursing Home at GMC, construction of multilevel parking, extension of labour room at SMGS hospital and other facilities.
Bhatnagar maintained that the administration is focused on enhancing the medical infrastructure across the Union Territory. He called upon the officers for effective monitoring and supervision of these prestigious projects to ensure their timely completion.
The Adviser also asked the GMC Principal to conduct quality test of all completed projects and report any kind of defect in the project to the concerned executing agency.
