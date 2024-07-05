Advisory on landslide, shooting stones issued

Jammu, July 4
With the apprehensions of heavy rains the meteorological department has issued an advisory of landslides, mudslides and shooting stones in vulnerable areas of Jammu and Kashmir from July 4 to 6.
“Few low-lying areas may experience temporary water logging conditions. Few places may experience moderate thunderstorm/ lightning,” the advisory read.
The Met centre stated that intermittent light to moderate rainfall at most places of J&K with heavy showers at few places are expected from July 4-6. On July 7, intermittent light to moderate rain over many places towards early morning is expected.
In wake of the advisory, Jammu police have also warned the residents, tourists and pilgrims to avoid walking, swimming or driving through fast-flowing waters in wake of increased water levels in rivers and streams.
“Increased water levels in rivers and streams pose a significant risk. Avoid walking, swimming, or driving through fast-flowing waters. Stay updated with weather alerts and have an emergency plan if you live near these areas. Follow evacuation orders promptly in emergencies,” the police advisory stated.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Russia to release Indians fighting in Ukraine war after Modi-Putin talks
PM Modi arrived in Moscow on Monday evening, which marks his...
3 dead after car catches fire as it hits truck in Haryana’s Pehowa
The victims belonged to Jhajjar and were on their way toward...
Army vehicle ambushed in Kathua, five soldiers killed
5 hurt | JCO among dead | 5th attack in Jammu region in a mo...
White House spars with reporters on Parkinson's specialist visits
Visitors' log suggests that Parkinson's specialist Dr Kevin ...
Amritpal Singh's mother being pressurised for her 'not a Khalistani supporter' remark, claims Ravneet Bittu
Khadoor Sahib MP has expressed his resentment over his mothe...