Advisory on landslide, shooting stones issued

Jammu, July 4

With the apprehensions of heavy rains the meteorological department has issued an advisory of landslides, mudslides and shooting stones in vulnerable areas of Jammu and Kashmir from July 4 to 6.

“Few low-lying areas may experience temporary water logging conditions. Few places may experience moderate thunderstorm/ lightning,” the advisory read.

The Met centre stated that intermittent light to moderate rainfall at most places of J&K with heavy showers at few places are expected from July 4-6. On July 7, intermittent light to moderate rain over many places towards early morning is expected.

In wake of the advisory, Jammu police have also warned the residents, tourists and pilgrims to avoid walking, swimming or driving through fast-flowing waters in wake of increased water levels in rivers and streams.

“Increased water levels in rivers and streams pose a significant risk. Avoid walking, swimming, or driving through fast-flowing waters. Stay updated with weather alerts and have an emergency plan if you live near these areas. Follow evacuation orders promptly in emergencies,” the police advisory stated.

