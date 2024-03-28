AFSPA can go as ‘peace’ has returned to J&K, says Anurag

Jammu, March 27

Union Minister Anurag Thakur, who was in Udhampur today for poll campaigning, said the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) “can go” as peace had returned to Jammu and Kashmir.

“Over the years, 45,000 people lost their lives due to terrorism. The place which was called as heaven on earth became a den of terrorism under the Congress. However, after 2014, J&K has witnessed a change. Article 370 has been removed and development is being witnessed. Investment is coming and tourists are also heading to the Valley in large numbers. Employment opportunities have increased. AFSPA was imposed when there were frequent terror incidents and security forces needed it. But now that militancy is over, AFSPA could be revoked,” the Sports Minister said.

Thakur was referring to comments of Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the revocation of AFSPA from J&K. On J&K Assembly polls, Thakur said there was a deadline for polls set by the Supreme Court and they would be carried out before that deadline.

Thakur claimed that that now, there were no incidents of stone pelting and youth were going to schools and colleges. “Even Kashmiris are witnessing what PM Narendra Modi has given them in 10 years and what was taken away from them for 70 years,” Thakur said.

Targeting dynastic politics, Thakur said: “Three families which ruled J&K used to do corruption and encroach upon government land. When they see that people of J&K are coming and embracing democracy and peace, they feel pained as they are losing popularity among people.” — OC

