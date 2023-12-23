After 10 weeks, Friday prayers allowed at Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, December 22

Congregational prayers were allowed at the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar on Friday after remaining barred for 10 consecutive weeks, officials said. A substantial number of devotees gathered at the historic mosque located in the Nowhatta locality here to participate in the prayers.

This significant development follows the release of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq earlier this year, allowing him to lead the congregational Friday prayers after more than four years of house detention. The 14th-century architectural marvel stands as the most prominent cultural and religious centre in Kashmir.

Closure of the mosque ensued in the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019. While briefly reopening, the mosque, with the capacity to accommodate at least 40,000 people for prayer, was closed again due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Despite reopening in September, it faced closure once more on October 13, following the October 7 attack in Israel. Authorities expressed concerns about potential pro-Palestine and anti-Israel protests, prompting the decision to close the mosque temporarily.

The localities surrounding the mosque were previously prone to protests, but since the abrogation of Article 370, they have largely remained calm.

The reopening of Jamia Masjid for Friday prayers marks a significant step in restoring normalcy to religious practices in the region.

