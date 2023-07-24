After cloudburst, Ladakh orders hiring of disaster response staff

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, July 23

A day after the flashfloods and torrential rainfall wreaked havoc in different regions of Ladakh, the administration has formed a multi-pronged strategy to deal with similar situations in the coming days. While there was no loss of life, downpour in Leh and Kargil triggered muck and boulders rolling downhill and damaging properties besides disrupting the road network in different areas. The damage was mostly in Lamdon and Skampari areas in Leh.

Many houses in Khakshal, Katpa, Chutey-Rantak, Kharyok and the Leh main market were damaged due to the flashfloods. Lieutenant Governor Brigadier BD Mishra (retd) has now issued orders to start immediate recruitment of personnel for the State Disaster Response Force on a fast-track basis. An official said the administration had also ordered formation of two committees for Leh and Kargil with the chief engineer of the Border Roads Organisation’s projects as the nodal officer. “The chief engineer will ensure timely communication in case of calamities and initiate relief works,” the officials said. Officials were asked to clear the nullahs and water channels of the boulders, sludge and other blockage. Besides, anti-encroachment drives along the water channels have also been ordered.

The administration will also conduct a hydrological survey along with the long-term mapping of Leh town to control the haphazard construction of houses along water channels.

Meanwhile, a relief camp has been established and ration and bedding were provided to victims of flashfloods.

Deputy Commissioner Santosh Sukhadeve said the restoration work was being done at Chokhang Vihara, Lamdon School, Khakshal and other areas of Leh. “A relief and rehabilitation committee has been formed with a special focus on the labourers that were affected in Skampari area,” he said.

Many roads in Kargil were also damaged.

Hydrological survey of Leh town soon

Ladakh has planned a hydrological survey to map areas in Leh town to control haphazard construction along water channels.

The administration has established a relief camp. Ration and bedding are being provided to the victims of flashfloods.

#Jammu #Ladakh #Leh