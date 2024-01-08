After Dhankhar, weather plays spoilsport for BJP chief, forced to cancel Jammu visit

Our Correspondent

Jammu, January 7

Adverse weather conditions in Jammu and Kashmir continued to play spoilsport for VIP visits to the Union Territory today.

Three days after the visit of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to Jammu was cancelled, the visit of BJP chief JP Nadda was also put off on Sunday due to adverse weather conditions.

Nadda was scheduled to arrive in Jammu to take stock of political activities of the saffron party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. He was scheduled to meet senior party leaders of J&K and discuss with them the strategy for upcoming polls.

Hundreds of party workers were expecting to listen to Nadda at the party office in Trikuta Nagar of Jammu, where he was supposed to reach after paying obeisance at Raghunath Mandir in the old city area of Jammu.

However, Nadda’s plane could not land due to bad weather conditions. BJP UT chief Ravinder Raina confirmed the development and said that Nadda could not come due to poor visibility at the Jammu airport.

He added that several party workers and leaders were awaiting the arrival of Nadda in Jammu.

On January 4, the visit of Vice President Dhankhar was also cancelled due to poor visibility at Jammu. He was scheduled to visit Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology to take part in the institution’s eighth convocation. The Vice President, however, inaugurated a start-up expo at Kathua after his aircraft landed at the Pathankot IAF station.

All eyes are the on much-anticipated visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on January 9 who is scheduled to visit Jammu to review development-related projects in the UT and discuss internal security, especially in Rajouri and Poonch districts, which have witnessed multiple terror attacks recently.

Shah is also scheduled to launch the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ — a Central Government initiative — flag off an e-bus service and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development works.

An official at the meteorological centre of Srinagar said dry and cold weather would continue until January 10 and there was a possibility of clouds on January 8 and 9 over plains with the possibility of light snow over isolated higher reaches.

Shah to arrive tomorrow

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Jammu on January 9. He will review development-related projects in the UT and discuss internal security, especially in Rajouri and Poonch

He is also scheduled to launch the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ — a Central Government initiative, flag off an e-bus service and lay the foundation stone of various development works

