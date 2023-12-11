After PoJK migrants, Doda residents too seek ST status

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, December 10

With leaders of the migrants from Pakistan-occupied J&K (PoJK) calling for their inclusion in the scheduled tribe (ST) category, many communities across the Union Territory (UT) have started demanding the benefits under the category. Notably, the Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Tribes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was tabled in the Lok Sabha in July, proposing ST status for some of the ethnic Pahari communities living in Rajouri, Poonch and Kishtwar. Locals in Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban (erstwhile Doda district) have also sought the ST tag, claiming they are also living in mountains and speaking local languages.

Linguists and leaders of the local community in these three districts, also called as Chenab region colloquially, have demanded the ST tag. Interestingly, a small population of Paddari tribe in Kishtwar has also been recommended reservation under the category in the Bill tabled in Parliament.

Abdul Majeed Bichoo, patron of the Pahari Core Committee of the region, says that the western Pahari belt together with ethnic Kashmiri-speaking people should be brought under the preview of ST category. Bichoo has been working to promote the culture and languages of the region for the past long time. “We hope that just like other communities who are Pahari and got resevation, the government will also consider our demand,” he said.

The linguists of the region also believe that if language and ethnicity is the base for inclusion in the ST category, the people of Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban also qualify to fall in the category.

Sadaket Ali Malik, a language activist, has been working for the promotion and preservation of local languages, including Paddari, Bhalessi, Bhaderwahi, Sarazi, Pogali, Khashali, Khas, Rambani, Kishtwari and Zundhari, spoken in Chenab Valley region. “The urgency of this task cannot be overstated. With globalisation and the dominance of major languages, smaller and regional languages face the risk of extinction. These languages are not merely a means of communication, they encapsulate the rich cultural tapestry and unique identity of communities,” he said.

He said the Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL) has embarked on a formidable mission of documenting and reviving endangered languages and local languages of Chenab region should be included. Farid Ahmed Naik, a local activist who works for the promotion of local languages, says the Chenab region is a backward area and people living here are Paharis. “These are the people who should be granted ethnic Pahari status and reservation so that their social and economic status is uplifted. We are not against reservation to others but we also rightfully deserve it,” he adds.

Locals have demanded amendment to the J&K Reservation Rules, 4% reservation in recruitment and free admission in academic and professional colleges, creation of separate sections for Bhaderwahi, Sarazi, Bhalesi, Padri, Pogali languages in J&K Academy of Art Culture and Languages among other demands.

