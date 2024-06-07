After poll debacle, Sajad Lone takes a break to ‘step back, pause, reflect’

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, June 6

Days after defeat from the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat, Peoples Conference chief Sajad Lone today said he would be taking a break to “step back, pause and reflect”. “I will be away for a few days. Taking a break to step back, pause and reflect,” he said.

Initially, the contest was between former CM Omar Abdullah and Sajad Lone in Baramulla. However, Engineer Rashid emerged as the dark horse in the poll race. Rashid, a two-time former MLA from the Langate Assembly seat in Kupwara, has been in jail for the past five years on the charges of terror funding under the UAPA.

Setback will strengthen resolve If at all, this setback should invigorate us further, strengthen our commitment and resolve towards realising our collective goal. —Sajad Lone, Peoples conference chief

He secured 4,72,481 votes, defeating his closest competitor Omar Abdullah by a margin of 2,04,142 votes. Abdullah received a total of 2,68,339 votes, while Lone came in third with 1,73,239 votes.

“Winning and losing is the part of life. A setback, yes, but should it allow us to lose sight of our larger goal — the empowerment of our people, their dignity, development and making their voices heard — No! Elections were merely a vehicle towards this larger goal, never an end in themselves,” Lone said.

“If at all, this setback should invigorate us further, strengthen our commitment, conviction and resolve towards realising our collective goal,” Lone, who had extensively campaigned during the past two months, said.

He added: “I would once again like to thank each of my supporters who stood by me, believed in me and strengthened my convictions. I am also indebted to our Pandit and Sikh brothers for extending their support. They remain an integral part of our larger dream for a peaceful, prosperous and empowered Kashmir.”

#Baramulla #Kashmir #Lok Sabha #Srinagar