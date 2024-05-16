After Poonch attack, security reviewed in Jammu region

PTI

Jammu, May 15

A joint security review meeting with a focus on counter-terrorism operations in the Jammu region was held in view of the recent terror attacks on an IAF convoy in Poonch, officials said.

General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Jammu-based 16 Corps (also known as White Knight Corps) Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva chaired the meeting which was attended by Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone, Anand Jain and representatives of intelligence agencies, they said. “…the discussions concluded with a reinforced commitment to ensuring the safety and stability of the region and coordinate the ongoing anti-terror operations,” the White Knight Corps wrote on X after the meeting.

The meeting assumes significance as it takes place in the backdrop of a major terrorist attack on a convoy of Indian Air Force (IAF) near Sanai top in Surankot area of Poonch on May 4, resulting in the killing of a soldier and injuries to four others.

Terrorists have also killed a government employee Mohd Razaq, brother of an Army personnel, at Kunda Top village in Rajouri’s Shahdra area on April 22.

