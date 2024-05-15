After Ramban, land subsidence creates scare in Udhampur

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, May 14

Days after land subsidence was reported in Ramban which caused damage to at least 60 houses, sinking of land has now created panic among locals in Chenani area of Udhampur.

With a population of over 2,600 people, Tandhar village in Chenani witnessed subsidence even two years ago but on a lower magnitude. However, a few days ago the land close to a nullah started witnessing major subsidence creating an alarming situation.

Amid subsidence, minor and major cracks have appeared on the walls of at least three houses in Tandhar but locals believe that this could spread to a larger area if not contained soon. Agricultural land in Ward No. 5 of the village has also witnessed major cracks, rendering the area useless.

Banto Devi, a local, said her family had built a RCC house in the area few years ago but were now fearful of living in the area. She said that not only humans but also cattle are unsafe due to the situation in the village. “Similar situation was witnessed two years ago when minor subsidence was reported in the village. The administration was informed but nothing was done to handle it,” she said.

Another local Janak Singh claimed that subsidence has been witnessed in an area measuring 2.5 acre. He said that 15-20 houses are in danger but as of now cracks have appeared in three homes. “We are afraid to live in the area, especially at night. We can see the land slipping everyday. We want to move to some safer place as we have small children,” he said.

The local administration was quick to constitute a committee for arranging rehabilitation and relief to the affected families in case the need arises.

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Chenani, Gurdev Kumar visited the site along with officials of PWD. Kumar informed that at least 100 kanal of land has been affected due to the land subsidence out of which 70 percent is forest land. “The sliding area is a nullah but the adjoining area has also been affected. Three homes have developed cracks and families living there will be evacuated if situation turns worse,” he said.

He said a committee has also been constituted and team of Geology and Mining Department will be asked to assess the situation so that the reasons behind the incident could be ascertained. The SDM, however, claimed that the magnitude of the subsidence is lesser than that of the one in Ramban.

In April, Pernote village in Ramban district witnessed land subsidence after which many families had to be shifted to safer places. At least 60 houses developed major and minor cracks due to land subsidence after which 12 families were shifted to safer areas. Ramban-Gool road sank due to the land subsidence in Parnote area, which triggered landslides and cracks in the concrete structures.

