After Shah’s remark on militants’ kin, Bukhari’s party presses for rethink

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 27

As the Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that family member of any militant or close relatives of stone pelters would not get government jobs in Jammu and Kashmir, political parties in Kashmir have sought a relook at the statement.

Reacting to the his statement, former Minister and Apni Party senior leader Ghulam Hassan Mir, said there were “thousands of instances, in which earlier militants or stone pelters did a tremendous job in nation-building after realising their mistake”. He stressed that the statement required a fresh look in view of ground realities.

During the two-month-long election campaign in Kashmir, political parties called for the exemption of families of former militants, including those of deceased militants, from adverse verification processes that hinder their ability to secure jobs or obtain passports.

On May 20, People’s Conference chairman Sajad Gani Lone, who was fighting from the north Kashmir constituency after casting his vote said that he will end police verification and FIR culture, if voted to power.

