After Shah’s remark on militants’ kin, Bukhari’s party presses for rethink

Srinagar, May 27
As the Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that family member of any militant or close relatives of stone pelters would not get government jobs in Jammu and Kashmir, political parties in Kashmir have sought a relook at the statement.
Reacting to the his statement, former Minister and Apni Party senior leader Ghulam Hassan Mir, said there were “thousands of instances, in which earlier militants or stone pelters did a tremendous job in nation-building after realising their mistake”. He stressed that the statement required a fresh look in view of ground realities.
During the two-month-long election campaign in Kashmir, political parties called for the exemption of families of former militants, including those of deceased militants, from adverse verification processes that hinder their ability to secure jobs or obtain passports.
On May 20, People’s Conference chairman Sajad Gani Lone, who was fighting from the north Kashmir constituency after casting his vote said that he will end police verification and FIR culture, if voted to power.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bomb scare on Delhi-Varanasi IndiGo flight; passengers evacuated
Anti-sabotage checks are on and nothing suspicious has been ...
Punjab town that won’t be divided by political & religious hatred
Muslim-majority Malerkotla remains unaffected by polarising ...
Modi’s urban Naxal remark insult to 3 crore Punjabis: Arvind Kejriwal
After Shah’s statement, Mann dares BJP to topple his govt
Here is why Sidhu Moosewala’s 2nd barsi to be a low-key affair
Several NGOs would organise blood donation camps at his memo...