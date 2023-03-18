 After T5, more tunnels, bridges coming up on Srinagar highway : The Tribune India

After T5, more tunnels, bridges coming up on Srinagar highway

Will bypass stretches where landslides, traffic jams are frequent

After T5, more tunnels, bridges coming up on Srinagar highway

The Jammu-Srinagar highway witnesses traffic jams frequently.



Arjun Sharma

Jammu, March 17

After the T5 tunnel was thrown open to traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH) giving respite to the commuters, the National Highways Authority of India and the Ramban administration are working on more bridges, tunnels and flyovers to bypass some of the stretches on the highway infamous for landslides and shooting stones. Opened on Thursday, the T5 tunnel allows the traffic to bypass Panthyal stretch, known for frequent landslides which often halt the vehicular movement.

Another 924-metre tunnel at Kunfer in Ramban, once open, will reduce the travel distance. Work on one of the twin tubes, which will connect Peerah and Chanderkote, is in full swing and is expected to be thrown open by March end or early April. The work on the second tube will start thereafter.

While talking to The Tribune, Ramban Deputy Commissioner Mussarat Islam said that unlike T5 tunnel that would bypass a treacherous stretch, the Kunfer tunnel would reduce the travel distance by eating up almost three km of the NH stretch.

“The travel time on the highway in Ramban will be decreased significantly by next year due to construction of bridges, tunnels and bypasses,” said the DC.

He also informed that to reduce traffic snarls on the Jammu-Srinagar highway which meanders through some of the inhabited areas, two bypasses are also coming up, including Ramban flyover and Banihal bypass in the district. “Both the areas where these are being constructed witness frequent traffic jams as the road is narrow. While two lanes of the 1.6-km Ramban flyover will be thrown open in the second or third week of April, the deadline of 2.8-km Banihal bypass is December 31 this year,” the DC informed.

The NHAI is also constructing a bridge in Dalwas, an area which is a chronic sinking zone on the NH. In March 2020, villagers of Dalwas had to flee their houses after a major chunk of their land came under a landslide and a stretch of the highway was also damaged, causing suspension of traffic.

To ease travelling

Ramban flyover and Banihal bypass: To open in April and December, respectively, these will help travellers bypass traffic jams.

Dalwas bridge: The NHAI is constructing a bridge in Dalwas , a known sinking zone on the highway that saw a massive landslide in 2020.

Kunfer tunnel: It will reduce almost three km of the stretch for travellers.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

6-year-old boy killed as armed men open fire in Punjab's Mansa

2
Bathinda

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

3
Trending

Sikh man’s melodious rendition of ‘Kesariya’ song in 5 different languages earns praise from PM Modi; leaves netizens hugely impressed

4
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Budget 2023: Cow cess on sale of liquor bottles; move to fetch Rs 100 crore revenue per annum

5
Haryana

Gusty winds damage wheat crop in Punjab and Haryana just before harvest

6
Haryana

HC quashes Punjab, Haryana orders on vesting shamlat, jumla land in gram panchayats

7
Punjab

Drugs case: Supreme Court issues notice to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Punjab Govt’s plea against bail given to him

8
Nation

2 women married to same man reach an 'agreement' to split days with husband

9
Chandigarh

'Dentist kidnapping' case: Supreme Court stays HC order to Punjab Police to form SIT to probe UT police officers

10
Nation

Helmets for Sikh troops: All fighter pilots, soldiers deployed in sensitive areas to wear full protective gear, MoS tells Parliament

Don't Miss

View All
Sikh man’s melodious rendition of ‘Kesariya’ song in 5 different languages leaves netizens impressed; also earns praise from Anand Mahindra
Trending

Sikh man’s melodious rendition of ‘Kesariya’ song in 5 different languages earns praise from PM Modi; leaves netizens hugely impressed

Why TikTok's security risks keep raising fears
Science Technology

Why TikTok's security risks keep raising fears and the reason why major countries are banning the app

US-based theatre art expert preserving tales of Partition
Punjab

US-based theatre art expert preserving tales of Partition

'Hurtful' tweet on Canadian leader Jagmeet Singh’s ‘yellow turban’ draws sharp reactions from Sikhs globally
Diaspora

'Hurtful' tweet on Canadian leader Jagmeet Singh's 'yellow turban' draws sharp reactions from Sikhs globally

Teen gives lease of life to 4 at PGI
Chandigarh

Organ donation: Teen gives lease of life to 4 at PGI

Apply for free rooftop solar power unit by March 31
Chandigarh

Apply for free rooftop solar power unit in Chandigarh by March 31

‘Plot to kill Babbu Maan, Mankirt Aulakh was going on...’ Bambiha group associates reveal to Chandigarh Police
Punjab

‘Plan to kill singers Babbu Maan, Mankirt Aulakh was going on...’ Bambiha group associates reveal to Chandigarh Police

Watch: Man with ‘40 pc lung capacity’ plays 14 musical instruments at one time, seeks Guinness World Record
Trending

Watch: Man with ‘40 pc lung capacity’ plays 14 musical instruments at one time, seeks Guinness World Record

Top News

BJP turns on heat against Rahul Gandhi as Parliament impasse continues

BJP turns on heat against Rahul Gandhi as Parliament impasse continues

Cong counters with privilege notice against PM Modi | Saffro...

Worst of inflation is behind us: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Worst of inflation is behind us: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Himachal Budget: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu pitches for ‘green state’

Himachal Budget: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu pitches for 'green state'

Milk cess on liquor | Sops for electric vehicles | Pension f...

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Death anniv may stoke emotions; govt wary

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Death anniv may stoke emotions; govt wary

Expecting mammoth gathering, Mansa administration tightens s...

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi again on TV

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi again on TV

Threatens to kill Salman | Security agencies stumped


Cities

View All

Rain, strong wind damage wheat crop in Majha region

Rain, strong wind damage wheat crop in Majha region

NSDC all set to start online int’l job fair; registration on

Irregular door-to-door garbage collection upsets city residents

Khalsa College hostel girl dies by suicide

MBBS students write to High Court Chief Justice to file FIR

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Sarpanches back on road, commuters harried for 3 hrs

Sarpanches back on road, commuters harried for 3 hrs

Top court stays HC order on setting up SIT to probe cops

Girl rams SUV into 3 vehicles in Sec 37

UT fixes charges for pvt, Red Cross ambulances

Mohali F&CC nod to Rs 5-crore projects

Manish Sisodia’s ED custody extended by 5 days

Manish Sisodia’s ED custody extended by 5 days

Excise policy case: Delhi court extends AAP leader Manish Sisodia's ED custody by 5 days

Road projects at ‘standstill’ due to ‘headless’ PWD, Atishi urges Delhi LG to appoint secretary

Manish Sisodia’s bungalow allotted to new Delhi minister Atishi

Delhi YouTuber arrested for violating traffic norms, creating ruckus

Jalandhar administration cancels 538 arms licences

Jalandhar administration cancels 538 arms licences

File e-complaint for transparency: ADGP

Litigants vigilant now, lawyers should change, ensure justice: Chief Justice

No pay since December, aided school staff urge Education Department to release grant

Vacant posts of doctor, other staff to be filled soon: Health Minister Balbir Singh

15 minors from Bihar rescued from railway station in Punjab’s Ludhiana

15 minors from Bihar rescued from railway station in Punjab’s Ludhiana

Vertical garden project likely to complete soon

MLA held hostage at village

Eatery serves hookah, liquor to minors

Priest booked for sexual exploitation

Year on, civic body to resume stray dog sterilisation in city

Year on, civic body to resume stray dog sterilisation in city

Mazdoor unions back protesters at Punjabi varsity

DC tells officials to ensure smooth traffic flow, proper parking

SAD, BSP protest AAP's 'failure' to run state