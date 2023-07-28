After three decades, Shias take out Muharram procession in Srinagar

PTI

Srinagar, July 27

For the first time since the outbreak of militancy in J&K three decades ago, the Shia community on Thursday took out a Muharram procession on the traditional Lal Chowk route in Srinagar. Hundreds of people participated in it amid tight security.

The administration had on Wednesday permitted a two-hour window — from 6 am to 8 am — for the procession. Mourners filled the streets as they peacefully marched on the Gurubazaar to Dalgate route carrying flags and chanting in unison.

“It’s a dividend of peace,” Srinagar Deputy Commissioner Aijaz Asad said, thanking security agencies as well as local volunteers for their assistance.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said the street violence in Jammu and Kashmir had ended and an era of peace had dawned in the UT, expressing satisfaction over the holding of Muharram procession. He was addressing a conference on Sufism here.

Vijay Kumar, Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir, told reporters that a three-tier security arrangement had been provided for the 8th Muharram procession.

On Wednesday, VK Bhiduri, Kashmir Divisional Commissioner, had said the procession was not being allowed for the past 32-33 years. National Conference leader Omar Abdullah welcomed the government’s decision to allow the Muharram procession.

“We welcome this decision. At the same time, we hope that the government takes other steps as well. Mirwaiz Umar Farooq is a religious leader and he should be released. Prayers should be allowed at Jamia Masjid without any curbs and Eid prayer should be allowed at Eidgah,” Omar said.

