After viral video, Jammu cops ask people to ignore rumours

Jammu, June 15

A video showing a Bolero vehicle with men carrying weapons went viral triggering panic among people, thereby prompting the police to clarify that the vehicle was ferrying the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel.

Some people shared a video on Facebook and other social media platforms questioning security for allowing such a suspicious vehicle with armed men on board with number plate hidden by a newspaper piece.

“As confirmed, the vehicle in the video was carrying the CAPF personnel and some social media handles unnecessarily try to create panic among general masses and spread misinformation,” said a police spokesman.

The spokesman said people are advised not to pay heed to rumour and fear mongering. As per sources, the number plates of vehicles carrying security forces are covered.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police earlier on Wednesday issued an alert advisory in the Jammu region, urging the residents to stay vigilant regarding the movement of suspicious individuals and objects.

ADGP reviews arrangements for Amarnath Yatra

In preparation for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra 2024, Jammu Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Anand Jain convened a high-level meeting on Friday to review the arrangements. — Agencies

