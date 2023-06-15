Aftershocks in Kishtwar, Doda keep schools shut

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 14

A day after a 5.4-magnitude earthquake hit the region, four aftershocks kept the residents of Doda and Kishtwar on toes on Wednesday. The tremors forced the authorities to shut the schools in the two districts to avoid any untoward incident as Tuesday’s quake had left two girls injured due to the collapse of a school’s roof besides damaging several buildings and injuring three other persons. No loss of life or damage was reported on Wednesday.

Four jolts 4.3 -magnitude quake in Doda at 2.20 am and 3.5-magnitude at 7.56 am 3.3 -magnitude tremor in Kishtwar at 8.29 am and-3.4 magnitude at 4 pm No damage No loss of life or property was reported during Wednesday’s earthquakes

Tuesday’s tremor had left five persons injured and several buildings damaged

At 2.20 am, a 4.3-magnitude quake in Doda was recorded by the National Centre for Seismology, followed by a 3.5-magnitude earthquake at 7.56 am, 3.3-magnitude at 8.29 am in Kishtwar while the fourth one was of 3.4-magnitude recorded in the same region at 4 pm.

In an official communication, it was informed that the district magistrate (DM) had ordered closure of schools falling under the education zone Thathri, Gandoh and Bhaderwah. The three areas were impacted due to the quake.

Doda’s Chief Education Officer Parshotam Kumar Gouria said the schools had been shut in the district owing to the aftershocks.

DM Vishesh Paul Mahajan directed the officials concerned to assess the damages in houses and shift the families if needed. Talking about the cracks in the sub-divisional hospital in Gandoh and other government buildings, an official spokesperson said the DM directed officials to undertake safety audit of all the buildings and submit the same for further action.

Meanwhile, the Apni Party and the Democratic Azad Progressive Party sought compensation for the loss of property and also proper treatment of the injured.

The fresh earthquakes not only triggered panic among people but also brought back fear psychosis of 2013, when the entire region in general and Bhaderwah valley in particular was exposed to a series of earthquakes that continued to rock the hilly region for 70 days. According to the NCS, an analysis of the past five years shows minor earthquakes in the close vicinity of the Doda region are usual seismic activity.

(With PTI inputs)