Aged, PwDs vote in Samba, Rajouri

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 22

Home voting was conducted in Samba district for senior citizens and people with disabilities (PwDs).

Samba District Election Officer Abhishek Sharma had constituted 49 teams to facilitate home voting of 514 voters under the categories.

Of the 49 teams constituted for home voting, 18 were deputed for Vijaypur constituency, 15 for Ramgarh constituency and 16 teams for Samba constituency.

Ensuring inclusivity, accessibility The initiative marks a significant stride towards ensuring inclusivity and accessibility of the electoral process and in bolstering democratic participation in the Lok Sabha polls. —Abhishek Sharma, District election officer, Samba

Of 514 electors, including persons above 85 year and PwDs, 498 voters (96.88%) exercised their franchise by availing the optional home voting facility on 1st day of the home voting on Sunday.

The District Election Officer emphasised that despite many challenges, a polling team travelled 25km bus and 7km on foot to reach Padal village in Samba to facilitate home voting facility to an elderly voter, Puran Singh. The figures were released late on Sunday as teams returned late.

Similarly, the polling teams also visited border villages located adjacent to the international border.

The DEO said home voting has removed barriers, thus allowing every citizen, regardless of their circumstances, to exercise their democratic right.

Meanwhile, to ensure the democratic participation of all eligible voters, Postal ballot voting at Postal Voting Centres (PVCs), under Absentee voters on Essential Services (AVES) category was also successfully conducted in Samba for three assembly constituencies of Ramgarh, Vijaypur and Samba.

Of 136 employees from different departments, who opted for the postal ballot voting, 78 employees availed the facility voting. “The postal ballot option emerged as a beacon of accessibility, allowing employees to fulfill their civic duty without the constraints of physical presence at polling stations” the DEO said.

Even in Sunderbani, Rajouri, as many as 191 people availed the home voting facility and cast their vote.

“The home voting is being conducted for two days, providing voters with ample time and opportunity to exercise their right to vote. The local authorities have worked diligently to ensure a smooth and secure electoral process,” an official said.

