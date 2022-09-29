AGH terrorist arrested in Srinagar

Srinagar, September 29
A terrorist of Ansar Gazwat-ul-Hind (AGH) outfit was on Thursday arrested with arms and ammunition from Palpora area here, police said.
"One categorised terrorist of AGH terror outfit namely Junaid Ahmad Parray of Nawakadal arrested by a joint team of Srinagar Police and 24 RR from Palpora, Srinagar," Srinagar Police said in a tweet.
The police said a pistol, a magazine and live rounds were recovered from his possession.
"Case under sections of the UAPA registered in Safakadal PS," the police said.
