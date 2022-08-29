Agriculture minister asks defence scientists to assist Ladakh administration in implementing government schemes

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 29

Union minister of state for agriculture and farmers welfare, Shobha Karandlaje, on Monday called upon defence scientists to work in close collaboration with the Ladakh Administration to implement various government schemes in the region.

Inaugurating the Ladakhi-Kisan-Jawan-Vigyan Mela at the Defence Institute of High Altitude Research (DIHAR) at Leh, she appreciated the important role played by DIHAR in connecting the soldiers and the society in Ladakh.

Complimenting the efforts made by DIHAR for meeting the agro-animal requirements of troops in high altitude as well as assisting the local agriculture sector, Karandlaje said such events provide a platform for interaction between farmers, soldiers and scientists, thereby perfectly imbibing the concept of ‘Jai Jawan-Jai Kisan-Jai Vigyan-Jai Anusandhan’

Stating that with Ladakh becoming a Union Territory, the role of DIHAR has increased further to accelerate the growth of the agriculture sector, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, Member of Parliament from Ladakh asked DIHAR for scientific inputs so that farmers in the region benefit from the organic farming movement. He also appreciated the time-bound joint project undertaken by DRDO and Ladakh Administration in establishing a model apricot processing plant that aims at reducing high wastage of apricots in the region.

Dr Upendra Kumar Singh, Director General (Life Sciences), DRDO, said that DRDO is undertaking wide ranging research, including human physiology, psychology, fresh and processed foods in the Himalayan region with the aim to keep soldiers fighting fit. He stressed the need for securing borders by improving the socio-economic condition of the people living along the borders.

Dr OP Chaurasia, Director DIHAR, said that through technologies developed by the institute, the army is getting locally grown fresh organic farm produce in remote areas. As a spin-off, farmers in Ladakh are also able to produce a variety of fruits and vegetables resulting in improving their socio-economic condition.

On the occasion greenhouse and microgreen technologies developed by DIHAR were transferred to Headquarters 14 Corps, which will enable local army formations to produce fresh vegetables in extreme altitude areas of Ladakh.

Technical bulletins on growing sun melon and black gogi berry in Ladakh were also released. Local entrepreneurs, progressive farmers and Army units were felicitated for their outstanding contribution in the area of agro-animal technology in Ladakh region.