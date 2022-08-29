 Agriculture minister asks defence scientists to assist Ladakh administration in implementing government schemes : The Tribune India

Agriculture minister asks defence scientists to assist Ladakh administration in implementing government schemes

Shobha Karandlaje inaugurates Ladakhi-Kisan-Jawan-Vigyan Mela at Defence Institute of High Altitude Research at Leh

Agriculture minister asks defence scientists to assist Ladakh administration in implementing government schemes

Union minister of state for agriculture and farmers welfare, Shobha Karandlaje being briefed on farm produce during her visit to Defence Institute of High Altitude Research in Leh on Monday. Photo: DIHAR

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 29

Union minister of state for agriculture and farmers welfare, Shobha Karandlaje, on Monday called upon defence scientists to work in close collaboration with the Ladakh Administration to implement various government schemes in the region.

Inaugurating the Ladakhi-Kisan-Jawan-Vigyan Mela at the Defence Institute of High Altitude Research (DIHAR) at Leh, she appreciated the important role played by DIHAR in connecting the soldiers and the society in Ladakh.

Complimenting the efforts made by DIHAR for meeting the agro-animal requirements of troops in high altitude as well as assisting the local agriculture sector, Karandlaje said such events provide a platform for interaction between farmers, soldiers and scientists, thereby perfectly imbibing the concept of ‘Jai Jawan-Jai Kisan-Jai Vigyan-Jai Anusandhan’

Stating that with Ladakh becoming a Union Territory, the role of DIHAR has increased further to accelerate the growth of the agriculture sector, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, Member of Parliament from Ladakh asked DIHAR for scientific inputs so that farmers in the region benefit from the organic farming movement. He also appreciated the time-bound joint project undertaken by DRDO and Ladakh Administration in establishing a model apricot processing plant that aims at reducing high wastage of apricots in the region.

Dr Upendra Kumar Singh, Director General (Life Sciences), DRDO, said that DRDO is undertaking wide ranging research, including human physiology, psychology, fresh and processed foods in the Himalayan region with the aim to keep soldiers fighting fit. He stressed the need for securing borders by improving the socio-economic condition of the people living along the borders.

Dr OP Chaurasia, Director DIHAR, said that through technologies developed by the institute, the army is getting locally grown fresh organic farm produce in remote areas. As a spin-off, farmers in Ladakh are also able to produce a variety of fruits and vegetables resulting in improving their socio-economic condition.

On the occasion greenhouse and microgreen technologies developed by DIHAR were transferred to Headquarters 14 Corps, which will enable local army formations to produce fresh vegetables in extreme altitude areas of Ladakh.

Technical bulletins on growing sun melon and black gogi berry in Ladakh were also released. Local entrepreneurs, progressive farmers and Army units were felicitated for their outstanding contribution in the area of agro-animal technology in Ladakh region.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Key accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi nabbed in Azerbaijan, Lawrence's brother Anmol traced to Kenya

2
Sports

From one Sara to another: Video of Shubman Gill on dinner date with Sara Ali Khan sparks dating rumours; fans react over his earlier 'link-up' with Sara Tendulkar

3
Business

Gautam Adani is world's 3rd richest person, overtakes Louis Vuitton chief

4
Haryana

Watch: Gurugram businessman beats up security guard, lift operator at posh society; arrested after protest

5
Nation

Supreme Court expands definition of family; says it may take form of domestic, unmarried partnerships or queer relationships

6
Comment

Bhai Kahan Singh, the Renaissance man

7
Punjab

Attacked at home, Afghan Sikhs find community on New York’s Long Island

8
Bathinda

Goldy Brar warns of 'bigger' crime

9
Nation

Indian graziers stopped by Chinese troops near LAC in eastern Ladakh's Demchok

10
Nation

Video: Child stolen from Mathura railway station was 'bought by BJP leader for Rs 1.8 lakh from child-trafficker'

Don't Miss

View All
Himachal Govt U-turn: No apple for schoolkids, patients
Himachal

Himachal Govt U-turn: No apple for schoolkids, patients

‘Gatka’ player with 30% vision shows way
Punjab Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean

'Gatka' player with 30% vision shows way

Indus dolphin added to list of endangered species
Punjab

Indus dolphin added to list of endangered species

Sikandar’s bull run ends, loses battle to LSD
Jalandhar

Sikandar's bull run ends, loses battle to LSD

Cancer cases on the rise in Malwa
Punjab

Cancer cases on the rise in Malwa

Viral post claims stalkers, criminals can get your exact location from Instagram, app denies report
Trending

Viral post claims stalkers, criminals can get your exact location from Instagram, app denies report

Exotic flowers embellish Golden Temple complex
Amritsar

Exotic flowers embellish Golden Temple complex

Sonali Phogat’s old video from a nightclub with her murder accused Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi surfaces
Trending

Sonali Phogat's old video from a nightclub with her murder accused Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi surfaces

Top News

Identification of minorities at state level: Supreme Court gives six weeks to Centre to spell out stand

Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level

Centre says UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pr...

Jhakhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’

Jharkhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’

Will be shifted to a resort in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a sta...

CBI officials search Manish Sisodia’s bank locker in Ghaziabad

CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched

Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team co...

‘Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain’, Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy

'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy

According to him, Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost ...

Supreme Court to examine constitutional validity of 10 per cent quota for EWS

Supreme Court to examine constitutional validity of 10 per cent quota for EWS

A five-judge Constitution bench says it will decide the proc...


Cities

View All

Mosquito-breeding grounds at GMC in Amritsar a cause for concern

Mosquito-breeding grounds at GMC in Amritsar a cause for concern

Meenakshi Lekhi defends Sunny Deol's prolonged absence from Gurdaspur

Year on, Jallianwala Bagh needs another makeover

Potable canal water for all villages of Punjab soon,15 projects underway: Brahm Shankar Jimpa

Deep nexus: Gang involved in illegal sand mining busted in Tarn Taran

Farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Elderly Bathinda farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Goldy Brar warns of 'bigger' crime

65-year-old Bathinda farmer commits suicide at protest outside district administrative complex in Muktsar

Three injured in shooting outside US gurdwara

Cancer cases on the rise in Malwa

SC paves way for conversion of Chandigarh commercial units to freehold

SC paves way for conversion of Chandigarh commercial units to freehold

A first: Complex auditory implant surgery at PGI

Chandigarh: STA puts brakes on OLA, Uber bike taxis

Panchkula city set to have e-bike service

Packed to capacity, lone Chandigarh MC facility stops catching LSD-hit cattle amid rising infection

CBI officials search Manish Sisodia’s bank locker in Ghaziabad

CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched

'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy

Alliance Air to restart Delhi-Shimla flight from September 6

BJP ‘using’ Anna Hazare as CBI found nothing against Sisodia, claims Kejriwal

Delhi reports highest number of rape cases, Kolkata least among 19 Indian metropolitan cities

Sports antidote to drug menace, says punjab CM

Sports antidote to drug menace, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

'Gatka' player with 30% vision shows way

‘Khedan Watan Punjab Dean’ get off to a flying start

Punjab VB unearths Rs 7-crore scam in agricultural society

Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean: Winners to be covered under gradation policy, says minister

5 years on, no meeting of anti-encroachment panel in Ludhiana

5 years on, no meeting of anti-encroachment panel in Ludhiana

Fleecing by private schools continues, 27 complaints filed in Ludhiana

Ludhiana Smart City Limited gets award for waterfront project

2 held for stealing jewellery in Ludhiana

Husband, three others booked for thrashing woman

Proposal to use private land for parking in Patiala awaits govt nod

Proposal to use private land for parking in Patiala awaits govt nod

Works worth Rs 38.77 lakh to come up for discussion at F&CC meeting of Patiala MC

2 held with 3-kg opium, Rs 8L drug money by Rajpura police

Campaign to ease traffic movement in Patiala suffers setback after initial success

PRTC employees block Patiala-Samana road