 Ahead of Amarnath Yatra, alert sounded in Jammu : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • J & K
  • Ahead of Amarnath Yatra, alert sounded in Jammu

Ahead of Amarnath Yatra, alert sounded in Jammu

Ahead of Amarnath Yatra, alert sounded in Jammu

Army personnel clear snow for Amarnath Yatra pilgrims. - File photo



Arjun Sharma

Jammu, June 21

In light of the recent terror attacks in the Jammu division, an alert has been sounded and rounds of meetings for coordination among security and intelligence agencies is underway in the Union Territory ahead of the Amarnath Yatra, which is set to commence on June 29.

From the Line of Control (LoC) in the hilly terrains to the International Border (IB) in the plains of Jammu division, security agencies including the Army, police, CRPF and the BSF are keeping a close eye on anti-national elements, having received inputs that ultras may try to disrupt the pilgrimage.

On June 9, terrorists had targeted a bus of pilgrims near Reasi’s Shiv Khori shrine, indicating that they would not shy away from attacking innocent people.

Security forces are preparing to ensure the safety of pilgrims soon after they enter Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua through Punjab’s Pathankot. The BSF is holding anti-cross border tunnel drills to ensure that there are no safe passages for terrorists coming from Pakistan. Such underground tunnels have been discovered many times in the past.

Special Director General (Western Command), BSF, YB Khurania arrived at the Jammu Frontier on Thursday for a two-day visit to review security preparations at the IB. Khurania visited the Samba border area, where he was briefed by the Sector Commander and the Battalion Commandant about the operational preparedness of the BSF along the border. Joint security review meetings were held at Chanderkote (Ramban) and Udhampur to improve coordination during the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.

The review meetings were attended by senior Army, police and CRPF officials of Ramban and Udhampur districts, besides intelligence agencies. The police are also leaving no stone unturned, passing instructions to field personnel to remain vigilant of the terror threat, especially along roads in forested areas.

Additional Director General of Police Anand Jain conducted a briefing session for the police officers designated for the pilgrimage. “Strategies were laid out to fortify the security apparatus along the yatra route, with a special emphasis on vulnerable points. The ADGP highlighted the importance of vigilance and coordination among the forces to pre-empt and counter any potential threats,” an official said.

Traffic regulation plans were discussed to manage the flow of vehicles during the pilgrimage, ensuring minimal disruption and maximum safety. Officers were instructed to coordinate with the traffic department to maintain seamless transit routes.

Techniques for managing large crowds at base camps and along the route were reviewed. Officers were briefed on rapid response protocols and the importance of timely coordination with disaster management teams.

Meanwhile, the Army and the police are continuing search operations in forested areas of Rajouri, Poonch, Udhampur, Reasi, Doda and Kathua, which have witnessed terror activities in the recent past.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Amarnath Yatra #Hindus #Jammu #Kashmir


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Sikh activists on Canada's no-fly list lose appeal; court sees 'reasonable grounds' for terror concern

2
Diaspora

Punjab man dies tragically in Italy; employer dumps him on road after his arm gets severed by heavy farm machinery

3
India

Arvind Kejriwal to remain in jail as Delhi High Court grants interim stay on trial court's bail order

4
Ludhiana

No land, NHAI proposes to withdraw Ludhiana-Bathinda highway project

5
Himachal

4 dead as HRTC bus falls into gorge in Shimla's Jubbal

6
Trending

On Sania Mirza marriage rumours with Mohammed Shami, tennis star’s father fumes ‘she has not…’

7
World

Watch: Putin takes Kim Jong Un on drive in Limousine, later gifts him car; North Korean leader gives him pair of dogs

8
India

Swiss court sentences 4 members of Hinduja family to up to 4 and a half years for exploiting their servants

9
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

10
India

India criticises Canadian parliament observing ‘one-minute silence’ in memory of Hardeep Nijjar

Don't Miss

View All
'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi
Trending

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package
India

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package

Heart of HARYANA: No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells
Haryana Heart of Haryana

No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells in Haryana

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus
Chandigarh

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus

Top News

Kejriwal to remain in jail, High Court stays bail order till decision on ED plea

Kejriwal to remain in jail, High Court stays bail order till decision on ED plea

Trial court’s order perverse: Probe agency | Being treated l...

Russia repatriates 10 Indians fighting in Ukraine warzone

Russia repatriates 10 Indians fighting in Ukraine warzone

After 4 deaths, MEA seeks ‘verified stop’ to recruitment

Yoga now tool for global good: PM

Yoga now tool for global good: PM

SC yet again refuses to defer NEET counselling

SC yet again refuses to defer NEET counselling

10-yr jail, Rs 1 cr fine: Paper leak law notified

Kejriwal to remain in jail, High Court stays bail order till decision on ED plea

Kejriwal to remain in jail, High Court stays bail order till decision on ED plea

Trial court’s order perverse: Probe agency | Being treated l...


Cities

View All

Inadequate power supply in paddy season irks farmers

Inadequate power supply in paddy season irks farmers

SGPC gets fake web portal used to book accommodation at ‘Saragarhi Niwas’ in Amritsar blocked

Pingalwara vice-president awarded by UK varsity

Aam Aadmi Clinics delivering healthcare at doorsteps: DC

Finally, government to rejuvenate 20-km Tung Dhab drain in Amritsar

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Road crash count in Chandigarh dips by over 20%

Road crash count in Chandigarh dips by over 20%

Chandigarh MC to snap all water connections outside ‘lal dora’ in 22 UT villages

Congress protests NEET irregularities

AAP, Congress playing with sentiments: BJP

Bank guard shoots youth dead, arrested

Kejriwal to remain in jail, High Court stays bail order till decision on ED plea

Kejriwal to remain in jail, High Court stays bail order till decision on ED plea

Kejriwal to remain in jail, High Court stays bail order till decision on ED plea

Arvind Kejriwal to remain in jail as Delhi High Court grants interim stay on trial court's bail order

ED behaving as if Arvind Kejriwal is ‘most wanted terrorist’: Sunita Kejriwal

NEET row: Supreme Court refuses to defer counselling; 1,563 students to take exam again on Sunday

Nihangs attack SHO, ACP in Jalandhar over closure of liquor vend, arrested

Nihangs attack SHO, ACP in Jalandhar over closure of liquor vend, arrested

Man found dead at home in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, police suspect robbery attempt

Two-time councillor Surjit Kaur is Shiromani Akali Dal nominee for Jalandhar West Assembly bypoll

Jalandhar: BJP candidate Sheetal Angural still has 4 cases against him

In 2 yrs, value of Sheetal Angural’s assets goes up by Rs 38 lakh

Veggie prices soar with mercury

Veggie prices soar in Ludhiana with mercury

GRP cops save minor girl from committing suicide in Ludhiana

Keep check on dyeing units dumping untreated waste: Ludhiana MC chief to PPCB

No land, NHAI proposes to withdraw Ludhiana-Bathinda highway project

Expedite recovery of property tax from defaulters, officials told