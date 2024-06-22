Ahead of Amarnath Yatra, alert sounded in Jammu

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, June 21

In light of the recent terror attacks in the Jammu division, an alert has been sounded and rounds of meetings for coordination among security and intelligence agencies is underway in the Union Territory ahead of the Amarnath Yatra, which is set to commence on June 29.

From the Line of Control (LoC) in the hilly terrains to the International Border (IB) in the plains of Jammu division, security agencies including the Army, police, CRPF and the BSF are keeping a close eye on anti-national elements, having received inputs that ultras may try to disrupt the pilgrimage.

On June 9, terrorists had targeted a bus of pilgrims near Reasi’s Shiv Khori shrine, indicating that they would not shy away from attacking innocent people.

Security forces are preparing to ensure the safety of pilgrims soon after they enter Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua through Punjab’s Pathankot. The BSF is holding anti-cross border tunnel drills to ensure that there are no safe passages for terrorists coming from Pakistan. Such underground tunnels have been discovered many times in the past.

Special Director General (Western Command), BSF, YB Khurania arrived at the Jammu Frontier on Thursday for a two-day visit to review security preparations at the IB. Khurania visited the Samba border area, where he was briefed by the Sector Commander and the Battalion Commandant about the operational preparedness of the BSF along the border. Joint security review meetings were held at Chanderkote (Ramban) and Udhampur to improve coordination during the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.

The review meetings were attended by senior Army, police and CRPF officials of Ramban and Udhampur districts, besides intelligence agencies. The police are also leaving no stone unturned, passing instructions to field personnel to remain vigilant of the terror threat, especially along roads in forested areas.

Additional Director General of Police Anand Jain conducted a briefing session for the police officers designated for the pilgrimage. “Strategies were laid out to fortify the security apparatus along the yatra route, with a special emphasis on vulnerable points. The ADGP highlighted the importance of vigilance and coordination among the forces to pre-empt and counter any potential threats,” an official said.

Traffic regulation plans were discussed to manage the flow of vehicles during the pilgrimage, ensuring minimal disruption and maximum safety. Officers were instructed to coordinate with the traffic department to maintain seamless transit routes.

Techniques for managing large crowds at base camps and along the route were reviewed. Officers were briefed on rapid response protocols and the importance of timely coordination with disaster management teams.

Meanwhile, the Army and the police are continuing search operations in forested areas of Rajouri, Poonch, Udhampur, Reasi, Doda and Kathua, which have witnessed terror activities in the recent past.

