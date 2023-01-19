Ahead of Cong rally, security up in UT

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, January 18

With Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra set to enter J&K on Thursday evening, security forces are on their toes as several senior leaders from J&K and across the country will join the march from Jammu to Srinagar. Many regional parties have decided to join the yatra in J&K. Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut is also expected to join Rahul Gandhi in Jammu.

Rahul must apologise: BJP Before entering J&K, Rahul Gandhi should apologise over the Congress’ mistakes in 70 years. Ravinder Raina, bjp’s ut chief Hatred in country: PDP He (Rahul) brings a message of love and peace at a time when the country is being fuelled by hatred. Mehbooba Mufti, pdp chief

A high-level meeting, involving officials from Punjab Police, J&K Police and CRPF, was organised at Lakhanpur in Kathua in which security situation and strategy for the rally was discussed. The security along the Jammu-Srinagar highway has also been strengthened.

Police sources said, “The J&K Police have already conveyed to the UT unit of the Congress about the areas where Rahul Gandhi should not come out of his vehicle due to security threat.”

Security forces are concerned in the wake of upcoming Republic Day celebrations and increased terror activities, especially in Jammu division.

Meanwhile, the PDP has installed hoardings welcoming Rahul Gandhi.

In Jammu, BJP’s UT chief Ravinder Raina criticised Rahul Gandhi, claiming that his party had done “injustice to Jammu and Kashmir”.