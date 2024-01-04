Ahead of Lok Sabha poll, BJP, Congress leaders plan visit to J&K

Jammu, January 3
With the Lok Sabha elections approaching, senior leadership of national parties including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress have started visiting the Union Territory to set an agenda for the workers.
While BJP president, JP Nadda is set to visit Jammu on January 7 to discuss the further course of action with the party leaders, newly appointed AICC in-charge for J&K affairs Bharatsinh Solanki will visit on January 5 and hold a party convention.
Nadda is expected to hold close door meeting with senior party leaders, including Union Minister Jitendra Singh and MP Jugal Kishore. Senior party leaders including BJP J&K chief Ravinder Raina and Ashok Koul, J&K BJP General Secretary (Organisation) among others will be present.
Meanwhile Congress is preparing for arrival of Solanki who will also talk to the senior leadership of the party and try to infuse confidence ahead of Lok Sabha polls. District and block level leaders have been asked to be present during the event which will take place at a banquet hall in Paloura, Jammu.
A senior party leader informed that party leaders will hold detailed discussion with Solanki.
