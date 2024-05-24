Ahead of polling, Mehbooba seeks ‘strength’ at father’s grave

PTI

Bijbehara, May 23

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti paid a visit to the grave of her father, Mufti Mohammed Sayeed, to seek strength as she prepares for the May 25 electoral challenge from the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat.

Busy campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections, Mehbooba on Thursday took time to reflect on her emotions.

“I come to this place whenever I feel alone and always wish my father was here with me. I sit beside his grave and gather my strength,” she said. Her father, a former chief minister of the erstwhile J&K state, died in 2016.

Despite facing political challenges since the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status in 2019, Mehbooba briefly touched upon the May 25 elections while at her father’s gravesite.

She also took the opportunity to draw attention to her political adversaries, particularly the National Conference, criticising their historical role in the region’s affairs.

“From 1931, the National Conference has been part of all accords — I won't call them agreements, I will call them surrender — and decision with regard to Jammu and Kashmir. The situation we are in today, the problems we face are all because of them,” Mehbooba said, emphasising her perspective on the region’s political landscape.

The PDP formed a government in the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state in an alliance with the BJP in 2015. The saffron party withdrew support from the government in 2018. Discussing the PDP’s past alliances and achievements, Mehbooba highlighted its endeavour towards dialogue and resolution.

