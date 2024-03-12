AI-based chatbot to redress grievances in Samba district

Jammu, March 11
Samba Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Sharma on Monday e-inaugurated digital services to facilitate the general public as well as upgradation of office premises with digital equipment.
“This initiative underscores the commitment of the administration to embrace technology for efficient governance and service delivery,” an official said.
The interventions inaugurated were installation of CCTV cameras at all tehsil offices, implementation of e-office upto naib tehsildar level by providing them digital assets (computer & printer), digitisation of revenue record; inauguration of digital record room (latha scanner and printer, drone machine, photocopier machines) at modern revenue record room.
The main highlight was the launch of AI-based WhatsApp integrated Chatbot e-sevak which has been made in partnership with Corover.ai, India’s leading startup in AI, for general public to send their grievances directly to head of departments for redressal and quality disposal of public issues.
The Deputy Commissioner expressed gratitude towards all stakeholders, especially the DIO NIC and eSevak Team of Corover.ai, for their unwavering support and emphasised the transformative potential of digital solutions in empowering citizens and fostering inclusive development.
The event served as a testament to the collaborative efforts of the administration and the community towards building a digitally empowered Samba.
