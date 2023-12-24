AIIMS docs ring in good news to 5 hearing impaired

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 23

Five cochlear implant surgeries were performed at Department of ENT at Shri Maharaja Gulab Singh (SMGS) Hospital.

The patients were having bilateral severe to profound hearing loss since childhood. Dr Kapil Sikka Professor, Department of ENT, AIIMS, New Delhi, and Dr Anup Singh, Associate Professor, Department of ENT, AIIMS, led the surgical team which included Dr Parmod Kalsotra, Dr Sonika Kanotra and Dr Kamal Kishore.

There were a total of four children — with youngest being 17 months old and oldest being six years old; one underwent bilateral cochlear implant surgery, while the rest underwent unilateral surgery. The whole programme was conducted under the supervision of Dr Dara Singh, Medical Superintendent, SMGS Hospital, Jammu.

“The surgical team also included Vinay, Audiologist, ENT Department, who along with Manrag Jain (from Cochlear Limited) monitored the neural response telemetry which showed good response in all patients after the surgical procedure,” a spokesperson said.

