Air Force urges people to report suspicious activities

Our Correspondent

Jammu, February 4

An officer of the Indian Air Force (IAF) has urged the people to report suspicious activities, if any, to ensure airfield security.

Chairing a security meeting at the Air Force Station, Air Commodore GS Bhullar, Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Air Force Station, Jammu, also expressed concern over dumping of garbage in the open near the Air Force Station which also houses the civilian airport. Garbage attracts birds which can lead to aircraft mishap, he said. Officials from the Airport Authority of India, civic officials and village heads were present in the meeting.

He urged the village heads and the civic officials to proactively report open garbage dumping in the areas around the airfield and initiate steps to educate people for better waste segregation and disposal for a safer flying environment in Jammu, said a spokesperson.

The officer also highlighted concerns on the need for exercising strict vigil for any untoward occurrences, suspicious activities or drone sighting. He requested the stakeholders to promptly report any abnormal activity.

Meanwhile, Western Air Commander Air Marshal Pankaj Mohan Sinha visited forward areas and lauded the strong counter-infiltration grid along the Line of Control, a defence spokesman said.

The Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief assured that the Western Command was vigilant for the aerial defence of the sensitive areas of various parts of North, North-West India. Air Marshal Sinha was briefed on the operational preparedness along the northern borders.