Air sorties to lift polling staff to remote areas in Ladakh

Jammu, May 14

Ladakh’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Yetindra M Maralkar chaired a crucial meeting on Tuesday to discuss the requirements of air sorties and related matters for the upcoming election in the Ladakh parliamentary constituency in the fifth phase on May 20. The meeting focused on ensuring seamless logistical support for the transportation of polling teams to remote polling stations in the Leh and Kargil districts.

During the meeting, both the Deputy Commissioners were asked to project their requirement for air sorties to lift polling parties and security personnel to remote and inaccessible locations. In response, Kargil DC Shrikant Balasaheb Suse apprised that Ralakung, Phema, and Shadey polling stations in the district shall require air sorties whereas Leh DC Santosh Sukhadeve said that Lingshed, Dipling, Zhingchen, Kartse, Skumpata, and Skumpata Gongma polling stations shall require air sorties.

Maralkar asked Wing Commander Arjun Singh to share the inputs on the technical and logistic requirements of the Indian Air Force vis-à-vis the proposal of airlifting of polling personnel submitted by both the DCs.

Arjun Singh informed that he would check the suitability of different types of aircraft for different locations based on the geo-coordinates of the helipads and their technical specifications like size and altitude. He also apprised that trial landing on these locations shall be started within the next one or two days and, only after completing such formalities, the actual and exact number of sorties required shall be shared.

He also suggested that given the unpredictable weather pattern in the Himalayas, it would be better to start the sorties for lifting polling personnel a day or two in advance. The CEO agreed to the idea and decided to commence sorties from May 16 to 18 for the six polling stations in Leh district followed by sorties on May 17 and 18 for the three polling stations in Kargil district.

The CEO appealed to all the stakeholders in the elections to put in their best efforts in making a comprehensive plan to ensure timely and efficient transportation of polling teams to their designated polling stations thereby giving the voters in far-flung areas a hassle-free platform to exercise their democratic right to caste vote.

