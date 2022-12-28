Airtel launches 5G service in Jammu, Srinagar

New Delhi, December 28
Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Wednesday announced the launch of its 5G services in Jammu and Srinagar.
Airtel, in a statement, said that its ‘5G Plus’ services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll out.
Customers with 5G enabled devices will enjoy high speed Airtel ‘5G Plus’ network at no extra cost until the roll out is more widespread, the company said.
Adarsh Verma, Chief Operating Officer of Bharti Airtel - Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, said: “I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Jammu and Srinagar. Airtel customers can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds.” “We are in the process of lighting up the Union territories of J&K and Ladakh which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to high-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos...,” Verma added.
Airtel 5G Plus now works on all Android and Apple supported 5G devices.
