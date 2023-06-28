Al-Badr terrorist killed in Kulgam encounter

Srinagar, June 27

An Al-Badr terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district on Tuesday. A policeman was injured during the operation in Hoowra area of the South Kashmir district. The slain terrorist has been identified as Adil Majeed Lone, a resident of Akbarabad in Hawoora, Kulgam.

A police spokesman said a cordon-and-search operation was launched by security forces in Hawoora area after getting a specific input regarding the presence of a terrorist late Monday night. As the search party moved towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorist fired indiscriminately, leaving a policeman injured, the spokesperson said, adding he had been shifted to a hospital.

The hiding terrorist was given an opportunity to surrender, but he kept on firing on the forces, inviting retaliation, the spokesman said. In the ensuing encounter, the terrorist, linked with the proscribed Al-Badr, was killed and his body retrieved from the site.

Incriminating material, arms and ammunition, including a pistol with live rounds and a grenade, were recovered from the site of the encounter and taken into case records for further investigation, the spokesman added.

Earlier, a video purportedly showing the militant minutes before his killing surfaced on social media in which he identified himself as Adil Majeed Lone, associated with Al-Badr outfit. — PTI

