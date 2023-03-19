Alert sounded in J-K’s Samba after leopard ventures into India from Pakistan

PTI

Samba/Jammu, March 19

An alert has been sounded in Ramgarh sector along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district after a leopard crossed over to the Indian side from Pakistan, a police official said on Sunday.

The leopard was caught on camera crossing the fencing near the Border Security Force (BSF) border outpost nursery on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

After getting information from the BSF unit concerned, all border police posts were alerted. They were directed to inform the residents about the presence of the leopard and ask them to take necessary precautions while moving around, especially during the night, the official said.

He said the Department of Wildlife Protection was also informed and efforts to capture the big cat are under way.

Police parties were rushed to Keso, Barotta, Lagwal, Pakhari and adjoining villages near the nursery post for the safety of locals, he said.