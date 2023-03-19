Alert sounded in J-K’s Samba after leopard ventures into India from Pakistan

Samba/Jammu, March 19
An alert has been sounded in Ramgarh sector along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district after a leopard crossed over to the Indian side from Pakistan, a police official said on Sunday.
The leopard was caught on camera crossing the fencing near the Border Security Force (BSF) border outpost nursery on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.
After getting information from the BSF unit concerned, all border police posts were alerted. They were directed to inform the residents about the presence of the leopard and ask them to take necessary precautions while moving around, especially during the night, the official said.
He said the Department of Wildlife Protection was also informed and efforts to capture the big cat are under way.
Police parties were rushed to Keso, Barotta, Lagwal, Pakhari and adjoining villages near the nursery post for the safety of locals, he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh declared fugitive, massive search operation on to nab him
78 of ‘Waris Punjab De’ arrested so far, while several other...
Amritpal Singh’s ‘close aide and financer’ Daljeet Singh Kalsi arrested: Sources
Security enhanced across the state as the Khalistani sympath...
Amritpal Singh's four aides flown to Assam’s Dibrugarh by special aircraft
Accompanied by a 27-member Punjab Police team, including the...
No internet for common people, but free access to gangsters, says Sidhu Moosewala’s father; raises slogans against AAP govt
Also questioned the timing of action initiated against Waris...
Internet services in Punjab to remain suspended till Monday noon
Search operation continues to nab pro-Khalistan activist Amr...